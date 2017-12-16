No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, five of the 15 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were won.

Four were claimed by single tickets and one was shared by two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 22 will again be approximately $60 million, but there will be 30 Maxmillions prizes offered.