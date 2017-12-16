Man killed in Toronto apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after shots were heard at a downtown apartment building overnight Friday.
Police say four shots were heard, along with screaming and yelling.
They say that once on scene, police discovered the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
By The Canadian Press
