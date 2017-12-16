Man killed in Toronto apartment building

News 10:54 AM

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after shots were heard at a downtown apartment building overnight Friday.

Police say four shots were heard, along with screaming and yelling.

They say that once on scene, police discovered the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

By The Canadian Press

