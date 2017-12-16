Autopsies underway for Canadian billionaires found dead

TORONTO — Investigators were awaiting the results of autopsies performed on Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Saturday before determining the next steps in the ongoing probe into their suspicious deaths.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said the autopsies were being performed a day after the Apotex founder and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their north Toronto mansion. Police have described the deaths as suspicious, but offered no other details to date.

Sherman founded Toronto-based Apotex Inc. in 1974 with two employees and gradually turned it into the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

Along the way he amassed a vast fortune, recently estimated by Canadian Business magazine at $4.77 billion (US$3.65 billion), making him the 15th richest person in the country.