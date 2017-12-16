Staffers purchase local paper to keep it from closing

Pfeil said the end of the Moose Jaw paper was a sad and difficult day for staff in Prince Albert, but it prompted them to seek a solution for their own paper.

"It just didn't seem right," said Pfeil. "We didn't want to see that happening in (Prince Albert) because it's a community-oriented city and it needs its paper."

Rumours swirled in Prince Albert for weeks that their paper would suffer the same fate as Moose Jaw's. On Nov. 29, the paper posted a notice on its website that the rumours were false.

The Prince Albert Daily Herald has been publishing since 1894. There are now ten people who work in the paper's office.

Stories posted to its website in the past week range from the city council agreeing to cover $350,000 in cost overruns on infrastructure projects to the local council of women president discussing the anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnique killings in Montreal in 1989.

Pfeil, who entered the business as a youngster delivering the Prince Albert Daily Herald, said everyone who works there is committed to keeping the paper going. She said the plan is to continue printing the paper as a daily.

"If we're not scared and terrified going into it, there's something wrong. There's no overconfidence, that's for sure, but we know we can do it," Pheil said.

"We're excited because we get to say where this paper's going and be there for the community and be a part of it."

