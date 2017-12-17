Potential liver donors offer to help Inuk woman

S'ad said several potential donors have offered to help Saunders with full awareness of her history of alcohol use, making the "arbitrary" criteria even less applicable.

She said she is prepared to challenge the policy in court if necessary, and while her chief concern is Saunders' well-being, she thinks the case has the potential to help hundreds of patients in similar situations.

"Delilah is an advocate in every other respect, so I think that would please her very much ... if this can have a broader impact," she said.

Saunders' case is the latest in a series of clashes over the transplant policy, and has drawn national attention with demonstrations being held in several Canadian cities.

Amnesty International has thrown its support behind a campaign for Saunders' inclusion on the waiting list, and praised her for her work advocating for the human rights of Innu and other Indigenous women.

Ossie Michelin, a friend of Saunders who helped organize the campaign, said her personal struggles and Indigenous rights advocacy are intimately connected.

"We knew from the very beginning that this is what she'd want us to do. She'd want us to fight," Michelin said. "We just keep thinking about all of the people who do not have a support network like Delilah."

Saunders began advocating for the rights of missing and murdered indigenous women following the murder of her sister Loretta in 2014 in Halifax, and according to Michelin, she started drinking around the same time.

Saunders had been sober for several months before relapsing shortly after giving emotionally charged testimony before the National Inquiry into Murder and Missing Women and Girls at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton in October, Michelin said.

"Loretta was gone in an instant," he said. "Her mom was saying this time she's losing her child, but this time it's happening in slow motion right in front of her."

—By Adina Bresge in Halifax

By The Canadian Press