The Scheers on family, faith and politics

"We're very normal, average Canadians," says Jill.

"Five kids, I guess that's a bit exceptional, but other than that we're down to earth."

While Andrew's happy to dive into a political discussion about populism or about changing the culture on Parliament Hill to encourage more women to speak up about sexual harassment, Jill holds back from weighing in at any length.

She's political, she said, but only to a point.

"I've been really busy raising five kids. I joked once that until they interrupt Treehouse to bring us breaking news, I won't probably catch everything," she says.

While Andrew often draws comparisons with former Conservative leader Stephen Harper, watching the Scheers as a couple brings to mind the easy chemistry between the Trudeaus.

Over nearly an hour, the 38-year-olds finish each other's sentences, tease each other to the point of blushing over parenting pitfalls — they once nearly drove off without one of the kids — and clearly delight in the happy relationships they have with their family.

Andrew relishes the opportunity, he says, to take a step back from the cut-and-thrust of the House of Commons when he gets home.

"I'm in this bubble in Centre Block and we're all agonizing over where we're going to put the comma in a statement . . ." he says.

"He'll come home and say something and I'm like, 'That's not a thing, nobody is talking about that,'" Jill interjects.

Still, she's begun slowly stepping into her own spotlight.

This fall, Jill hosted her first solo event on Parliament Hill to raise awareness of the worldwide bone marrow registry, after her nephew needed a transplant and struggled to find a donor in 2016.

Over the next year, she expects to travel more with Andrew as well, often with the kids in tow.

They made two political tours together over the past summer, partially as a chance to spend quality family time ahead of the move to Ottawa.

It was also an early test run of Brand Scheer, with the family's daily activities chronicled on the party's social media accounts.

"It's not just good for the family dynamic, but it also helps to showcase that side that's not just a political side for me," Andrew says.

Though Andrew might be in daily direct competition with Justin Trudeau, Jill says she's never thought of herself as up against Sophie.

"I never think of it as us versus them," she says.

"I just always go about my business and I'm just going to always be me."

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press