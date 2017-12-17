Man, 71, dead in alleged drunk driving crash

News Dec 17, 2017

OTTAWA — Police say a 71-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driving crash in Ottawa on Saturday night.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 10 p.m., when a pickup truck veered into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit a Volvo.

They say a third vehicle then struck the pickup truck.

Police say the man driving the Volvo was pronounced dead in hospital, and his passenger — a 33-year-old woman — was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa police say the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.

They say the person driving the pickup truck, a 33-year-old from Ottawa, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, and impaired driving causing death and bodily harm.

By The Canadian Press

