Man, 71, dead in alleged drunk driving crash

OTTAWA — Police say a 71-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driving crash in Ottawa on Saturday night.
Investigators say the incident happened at about 10 p.m., when a pickup truck veered into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit a Volvo.
They say a third vehicle then struck the pickup truck.
Police say the man driving the Volvo was pronounced dead in hospital, and his passenger — a 33-year-old woman — was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Ottawa police say the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.
They say the person driving the pickup truck, a 33-year-old from Ottawa, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, and impaired driving causing death and bodily harm.
By The Canadian Press
