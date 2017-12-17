Man, 71, dead in alleged drunk driving crash

OTTAWA — Police say a 71-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driving crash in Ottawa on Saturday night.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 10 p.m., when a pickup truck veered into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit a Volvo.

They say a third vehicle then struck the pickup truck.

Police say the man driving the Volvo was pronounced dead in hospital, and his passenger — a 33-year-old woman — was taken to hospital in serious condition.