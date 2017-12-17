Penny-rounding benefits Canadian grocers: study

In the end, Canadian consumers don't end up paying much extra, but the rounding on cash transactions can mean big money for grocery retailers across the country, with each store standing to collect $157 per year, Cheng said.

In October, a paper Cheng wrote on the research won a competition for the best undergraduate student paper at the International Atlantic Economic Society's conference in Montreal. Her study is slated to be published next June in the Atlantic Economic Journal.

The Retail Council of Canada disagrees with Cheng's findings, said Karl Littler, the group's vice president of public affairs.

The study's methods don't reflect real grocery baskets or take into account the impacts of various provincial taxes on bill totals, he said, noting that the average grocery bill is $53 and consists of a larger number of items than Cheng's simulated baskets included.

Littler said the council's members have reported anecdotally that penny-rounding is about 50-50, with half of the bill totals being rounded up and benefiting stores, and the other half being rounded down and benefiting consumers.

"There's no nefarious plan here to scoop pennies," he said.

Cheng said she isn't looking to demonize Canada's grocery industry, and simply wanted to look at an issue that affects most Canadians on a daily basis.

Her work on penny-rounding was all done outside of class time as a labour of love, which Cheng said really surprised her professors.

"Tying research with application is what I love to do," she said.

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press