Wagner sworn in as top justice

OTTAWA — Richard Wagner has officially taken the helm at Canada's highest court.

The Quebec jurist was sworn in today as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada at a short ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Wagner takes over from Beverley McLachlin, who retired Friday after serving for 17 years as chief and a total of 28 years on the court.

Wagner was also sworn in as a member of the privy council in front of an audience which included his family, McLachlin, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.