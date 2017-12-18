Garnier's lawyer asks for murder acquittal

HALIFAX — A lawyer for the man accused of killing off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell has asked a jury to find his client not guilty of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

Joel Pink told the jury during closing arguments at Christopher Garnier's trial Monday that Campbell's death was accidental and that his client's case is not one of culpable homicide.

"It is our respectful submission that a conviction of second-degree murder cannot stand in this case because the Crown has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Christopher's actions constituted an unlawful act," said Pink, standing at a podium directly in front of the jury.

"Christopher Garnier at all times acted lawfully and properly."

Pink said the defence of automatism is available to Garnier on the charge of interfering with a dead body.

A psychiatrist called by the defence last week said automatism is a condition in which a person is not consciously aware of or in control of their behaviour.

The Crown was expected to give its closing address later Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable after they met for the first time at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Pink called four witnesses last week after telling a jury that Campbell died accidentally during consensual rough sex.

Garnier took the stand in his own defence, telling the jury that during sex play, Campbell encouraged him to choke and slap her.