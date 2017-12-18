Toronto stocks hit new intraday high

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index set a new intraday record to start off the week, buoyed by increasing investor confidence a U.S. tax bill will soon be passed.

The S&P/TSX composite index surged 89.66 points to 16,131.64 after spiking as high as 16,200.81 earlier in the session.

In New York, three major indices finished the trading day with a second consecutive day of record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 140.46 points to 24,792.20, the S&P 500 index rose 14.35 points to 2,690.16 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 58.18 points to 6,994.76.