Ontario opening Toronto hospice for homeless

TORONTO — Ontario's provincial government says it's opening a new hospice for the homeless in Toronto.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced funding for four beds on Monday, saying another six beds will be added over the next two years.

Hoskins says the hospice, which will open soon in downtown Toronto, will provide high-quality care to 40 to 50 people in need each year.

He says the hospice will help some of the most vulnerable people in the province get "the compassionate care they need."