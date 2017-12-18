Ottawa women's shelter moving to take pets

OTTAWA — An Ottawa women's shelter says it will be opening doors to pets in an effort to keep families together.

Interval House of Ottawa, the city's oldest shelter for women and children, says it is creating an onsite animal housing area for pets of those fleeing domestic violence.

The Animal and Interpersonal Abuse Research Group says 75 per cent of families with children have at least one pet, and consider it part of the family.

It says having a pet can reduce the effects of PTSD, leading to reduced stress and isolation, while increasing a person's ability to handle trauma.

Interval House executive director Kia Rainbow says abusers use the killing, torturing and beating of pets — or the threat of such actions — as a weapon to ensure submission and silence from their victims.

Rainbow says concern for their pets impacts women escaping violence, as many delay leaving the abusive relationship or consider returning to their abuser to protect their pets.

"Supporting the family to escape together is essential," she said.

Interval House said a current resident said her young son misses his cat very much, and they worry about the pet being in danger.

"I pray my ex isn't taking his anger out on the cat," she was quoted as saying.

The animal housing area will be built in the basement of the shelter and will include fully enclosed spaces for cats, dogs, small animals housing and a room for feeding and grooming.