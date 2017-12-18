$200K donation to help expand library's digital studio

Yet much like the car business, things need to stay relevant and continue to evolve, they said, adding that their grandkids now come to the library to make music, videos and podcasts.

The 3,800-square-foot studio space currently features a virtual reality station, green screen and 3D printers and hosts a variety of coding, gaming and podcasting programs.

The expanded Heffner studio will add:

• two dedicated programming rooms with a capacity of 30 to 50 people each

• two, three-person studios for audio/visual production

• one, six-person, podcast/broadcast booth for pre-recorded or live radio broadcasting

• one live studio to accommodate eight people for audio or visual production

“Video is the language of the future and we’ll have state-of-the-art facilities here for people to create that,” stated Egan.

“They’re going to be able to do podcasting here and they’re going to be able to have those podcasts broadcast, either on digital radio or terrestrial radio,” he said. “They’re going to be able to do music videos, corporate videos, product videos and any kind of audio they need.”

The library’s CEO, Mary Chevreau, said the expansion helps fulfil the library’s mandate of enabling digital literacy for all age groups and walks of life. She said digital studio has evolved since the library reopened following renovations a few years ago.

According to a recent Pew Research Center report, 80 per cent of people feel libraries should offer programs to teach people digital skills and help patrons learn how to use creative technologies.

“Based on community feedback we heard loud and clear that people wanted space for all sort of creativity, whether it’s learning to code or writing your first song and recording it,” Chevreau said.

The studio upgrades will complement the library’s new music-instrument lending library that was initiated earlier this year with a donation from Sun Life.

“We are well on our way of being that creative hub that this community has asked for,” Chevreau said. “Perhaps, even most importantly, we’ve added an entire team of full-time staff to create the studio, who help educate and engage our customers, from kids to seniors … no matter how much experience they’ve had."

“We’ll be able to run programming at the same time at very different levels, with a very different focus.”

The total project is expected to come in at upwards of $200,000 with contributions made to the Studio Central campaign during the past two years. Ideally the project will go to tender in the first half of 2018, with completion targeted for next fall.

Penny-Lynn Fielding, director of customer and community engagement, said many of the desktop computers will be replaced by laptops to make the space more flexible for different events that can range from classes to hack-a-thons.

The ultimate plan is to add an entrance/exit from Ahrens Street and add sliding doors to the entrance of the foyer so that the space can be used independently of regular hours.

Perhaps the best part of the digital studio, according to library staff, is that it’s free to the public with a library card.