Finding the beauty in glass

Looking at a piece of glass and figuring out how its waves and undulations would hold a pattern or colour is a skill that Laurie Spieker has developed after 20 years of working with stained glass.
“You get that hand feel for how that glass will cut, through the knowledge of different glass and its manufacturers,” said Spieker. “With that you can do pretty much anything you want.”
The driving force behind Grand River Glassworks got her start with a simple room and a bench in 1996, and has seen her artwork and studio space grow from the basics in her first space in Kitchener to a modern design and display space at 50 Durward Pl. in Waterloo.
She has since become part of the artist collective at the Uptown Gallery, sells her works and teaches workshops at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, and last year was the artist in residence at the Schneider Haus Museum.
Her newest studio space allows her to share some of that knowledge through classes and workshops that give other stained glass enthusiasts a chance to colour their world, or at least change the wavelengths that flow through the glass they use.
It all starts with a paper drawing and a sketch of what the design and layout of the shape the glass will take. Some of the beautiful stained glass she works with, including murrine glass which is kiln formed and is her personal favourite, suggest natural scenes she can bring out of that display. The drawings remain her road map in the hours of work it takes to get there.
“I always have two copies, one of them will eventually get destroyed,” said Spieker, as she pins it down and works over it. “My other copy is where I cut from.”
The design also comes from specific commissions. A homeowner will take a picture and show her where the glass will eventually hang and Spieker sends back a design that provides privacy, colour and different lighting depending on the time of day.
Her current work is meant to do just that, using a rare blue glass with a cascading feature and bits of green glass flecked through it. She decided to add glass leaves with soldered veins and stems that will eventually turn black for a stunning contrast.
“I had the stained glass and these jewels and I think I did have the leaves cut when they first came in,” said Spieker. “The leaves seem to be a real wow factor when people come in, everyone seems to love that.”
People get sold on her vision, not the final product, and they get to see it all the end. That’s where the excitement comes for them — the big reveal.
The process can sometimes takes months, and Spieker says she doesn’t like to rush it, working at it when she is inspired to add to a piece’s richness.
“I work at it when I’m in the right mood and have a block of time,” she said. “It takes a block of time, particularly with the soldering — I like to do that in two days.
“You want to be in the right mood in particular, because you don’t want to do something like this when you’re rushed.”
The art of stain glass is ancient one, but with modern advances and techniques. It was once the domain of churches and other religious institutions but now is fully accessible to anyone looking to enjoy the colours that glass can make, and the way they can change via natural and direct lighting.
“Not a lot has changed in terms of the tools and the equipment,” said Spieker. “But the world of glass in this day and age is amazing.
“It’s so varied, so extensive. There is hot glass, glass blowing and stained glass and what you can do with it is just amazing.”
It doesn’t always have to be a huge commissioned piece either. The glass art in her studio ranges from glass ornaments and Christmas keepsakes to the fully mounted and framed works that would compete with any other framed piece in a home.
In her studio right now is a favourite piece she did while on loan from Schneider Haus, of multifaceted sunflower that captures the warmth of the real thing.
To do it all with such a fragile medium can be a challenge, and there have been moments where it comes crashing down. But Spieker said experience, and her respect for the material, don’t make that much of a problem for her these days.
When asked about what it is about glass that attracts her as an artist as well as other people, she suggests that while it is opaque it can also be nuanced.
“It’s a complex material when you know a little more about its chemical structure and what it wants to do and it doesn’t want to do, and how far you can push those boundaries,” she said. “It’s mind boggling there is so much to know and so much you can do with it.”
Spieker’s studio will still be open this week for those looking for that unique item. She also has a schedule for upcoming workshops and classes for those interested at grandriverglassworks.com.
