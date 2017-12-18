Finding the beauty in glass

People get sold on her vision, not the final product, and they get to see it all the end. That’s where the excitement comes for them — the big reveal.

The process can sometimes takes months, and Spieker says she doesn’t like to rush it, working at it when she is inspired to add to a piece’s richness.

“I work at it when I’m in the right mood and have a block of time,” she said. “It takes a block of time, particularly with the soldering — I like to do that in two days.

“You want to be in the right mood in particular, because you don’t want to do something like this when you’re rushed.”

The art of stain glass is ancient one, but with modern advances and techniques. It was once the domain of churches and other religious institutions but now is fully accessible to anyone looking to enjoy the colours that glass can make, and the way they can change via natural and direct lighting.

“Not a lot has changed in terms of the tools and the equipment,” said Spieker. “But the world of glass in this day and age is amazing.

“It’s so varied, so extensive. There is hot glass, glass blowing and stained glass and what you can do with it is just amazing.”

It doesn’t always have to be a huge commissioned piece either. The glass art in her studio ranges from glass ornaments and Christmas keepsakes to the fully mounted and framed works that would compete with any other framed piece in a home.

In her studio right now is a favourite piece she did while on loan from Schneider Haus, of multifaceted sunflower that captures the warmth of the real thing.

To do it all with such a fragile medium can be a challenge, and there have been moments where it comes crashing down. But Spieker said experience, and her respect for the material, don’t make that much of a problem for her these days.

When asked about what it is about glass that attracts her as an artist as well as other people, she suggests that while it is opaque it can also be nuanced.

“It’s a complex material when you know a little more about its chemical structure and what it wants to do and it doesn’t want to do, and how far you can push those boundaries,” she said. “It’s mind boggling there is so much to know and so much you can do with it.”

Spieker’s studio will still be open this week for those looking for that unique item. She also has a schedule for upcoming workshops and classes for those interested at grandriverglassworks.com.

