Three men wounded in Toronto shooting

TORONTO — Three men were taken to hospital late Monday following a shooting in northwest Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. (near Skyway Ave. and Dixon Rd.) for reports of a shooting in the area and paramedics located three victims.

One man believed to be in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The other two men suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.