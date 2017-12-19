Election year looms for Ontario

"I think it's only fair to people in the province that they have a sense of what we all stand for," Wynne said. "These next few weeks and months are going to be about yes, making those contrasts, but most importantly, stating emphatically and reinforcing emphatically who we are and what we believe in."

A major factor working against Wynne in the election — along with her dismal approval ratings — will likely be that the Liberals will have been in power for 15 years by the time the vote rolls around.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said by now people know what the Liberals stand for, and he will work to get his message out, continuing to flog his platform around the province as he did late this year in an election-style bus.

"I work endless hours and talk at every townhall and every cultural function and every community function I can," he said in an interview. "Certainly we're encouraged by the fact that where we get to know people it's going pretty well for us."

Brown noted that in byelections his party has taken seats away from the Liberals, party membership is up to nearly 200,000 from a low of around 12,000 after the 2014 election, and the PCs have recently fundraised far larger sums than the Liberals.

One of Brown's biggest challenges remains that polling consistently shows half of Ontarians don't know who he is. The Tories have been trying to combat that with TV ads featuring Brown and having him tour the province.

"I'm just going to be myself," he said. "I think there will be closer scrutiny of the three different political parties and the three leaders as we gear up for the election."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party will roll out policies over the next several months, acknowledging their underdog status.

"People see us as the third party," she said. "We don't have the most seats in the legislature...We have the smallest team, but many people say we punch above our weight. That's because we focus on listening to people and trying to bring forward ideas that will bring forward positive changes in people's lives."

By Allison Jones and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press