Santa's reindeer are all female: scientist

The first written account of Santa Claus having reindeer was in 1821, and since then most people have assumed the reindeer were male — but a scientist says those people would be wrong.

Andrew Hebda, a zoologist at the Nova Scotia Museum, says while both male and female reindeer have antlers, only the females have their antlers during the winter months.

"Being members of the deer family, the males grow their antlers a little bit earlier and just after mating season, which is just about finished now, they drop off. So over a winter you'll never see a male with antlers," Hebda said.

Pregnant females use their antlers to dig through the snow in search for food, and lose them just before giving birth, he said.