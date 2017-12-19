'I feel for families,' says Delilah Saunders

Her call for more organ donations was echoed by Ronnie Gavsie, the chief executive of the Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario's organ donation agency.

"The way we're going to win here is if all of us, everyone of us who are 16 years of age or older, register consent at beadonor.ca. It takes less than two minutes," Gavsie said in an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday.

Gavsie also said the donor agency wants to accelerate a pilot project that waives a six-month sobriety requirement for drinkers seeking liver transplants.

"Our goal is to start it as early as possible, which means accelerate the planning of the pilot and the resources required to support it," she said.

However, the executive said the pilot program still needs to hire people at the transplant centres and for the program.

A spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Health said the department expects to receive a business case for the pilot program from Trillium by February. "After receiving the business case, the ministry will be able to assess funding required to proceed," wrote David Jensen in an email.

Meanwhile, the debate over whether there is enough evidence to simply waive the abstinence requirement is continuing.

Debra Selkirk, whose husband died of liver failure in 2010, led a two-year court battle over the abstinence policy that led to the introduction of the pilot project.

She argues there is enough evidence to end the abstinence rule, citing an analysis completed at the University of Pittsburgh in 2008 of 54 studies over 22 years suggesting the relapse rate of a return to heavy alcohol use was 2.5 per cent.

However, Dr. Nazia Selzner, transplant liver specialist in the multi-organ transplant program at the University Health Network, said in an interview there is a wide variation in the rate of relapsing to alcoholism after a transplant.

She said studies vary between 10 per cent of patients relapsing up to "as high as 90 per cent," with one of the issues being that many of the studies don't have a clear enough definition of what constitutes a relapse into drinking.

She also noted a long-term study published in 2010 in the American Journal of Transplantation that found of about close to two in five of the 208 patients with alcohol-related liver disease studied over a number of years relapsed into heavy drinking.

Saunders said she plans to remain in hospital for the time being, as she continues to recover.

"I'm not completely out of the woods after this. The staff here have been amazing. Same as Ottawa General (hospital)," she said.

"It's unfortunate there are policies that could have found me in a different fate. My next step is to see a hepatology and see what damage has been done for the long term."

— By Michael Tutton in Halifax. Follow (at)mtuttoncporg on Twitter.

By The Canadian Press