Worth the squeeze

It comes in two basic forms: glass and triton plastic.

The glass model comes with a silicon sleeve and you can do more hot drinks, Hambly explained.

“A lot of people do green tea bowls with a lemon press or something like that to start their morning with a hot drink before fading into the cold water, but you can still keep the flavour of it,” he said.

The main point is to flavour your water naturally, to your own liking.

“Most infusers are about four pieces; we have a press and we’re only three pieces,” Hambly explained.

The press component itself has a patent, which was a little more complicated to nail down, Hambly explained, crediting the Accelerator Centre and the Miller Thomson law firm for helping to secure the necessary paperwork.

“The unit holding the fruit and the lid pull off as one unit so you can refill, put it back on and repress,” Hambly said. “The point is that your first water tastes just as good as your last.

“It’s taken a while, but we’re starting to roll.”

The company was recently accepted into a program at Communitech for the new year. Brother Mason, a Toronto Film School grad, has come on board to help out with marketing and media content.

And perhaps most importantly, The Pressa also did “really well” during a recent appearance on the TV show Dragons’ Den. However the airdate for the upcoming episode hasn’t been scheduled yet and the details of the segment can’t be divulged in advance.

Finding a way to better appeal to customers will be key moving forward, however, a recent deal with a company in China has already helped move more product to the international marketplace, Hambly said.

“The reason we got going in China is because everyone drinks lemon water in the morning due to digestive properties that help the system,” he said.

Many people also use berries, which are high in antioxidants and a lot sweeter than most fruits.

The company soon hopes to expand to Switzerland where product-testing requirements are much more stringent.

“I don’t know if we’re changing the world with a product like this,” he said, “but people are emailing saying that ours is the best because it has the press.”

Hambly also noted that the company recently made the equivalent of a $12,000 product donation to a local aquatics club and women’s shelter to give back to the community for the generous donations they received as a startup.

For more information visit pressabottle.com.