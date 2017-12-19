Arctic fossil reveals ancestor of today's bears

VANCOUVER — The discovery of rare fossilized remains in Canada's Arctic has allowed experts to piece together an evolutionary tree for the descendant of North American bears.

A report published in the journal Scientific Reports this week says the skeletons from 3 1/2 million years ago reveal a bear that likely hibernated for long periods with a diet so full of berries that it had cavities.

Xiaoming Wang, a specialist in fossilized carnivores at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, said they were puzzled by the cavities on the chewing surface of one set of teeth. The damage was similar to what a child would experience after sucking on lollipops for hours on end over many days, he said.

"That allowed us to further infer this particular Canadian bear probably ate a fair amount of a sugar-rich diet and fairly frequently," Wang said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

The Arctic bears would have had to endure six months of dark winters and that assumption, coupled with the cavities, led researchers to infer the ancient bears were preparing to hibernate when they bulked up on the berries.

The remains of two bears were found on Ellesmere Island. The younger bear had the cavities, Wang said.

The species, named Protarctos abstrusus, was smaller than the average black bear and had a flattened forehead.

Before the discovery in Northern Canada only pieces of the same bear species had been found in Idaho and China, so experts believed it was related to the black bear. But Wang said the bear is now believed to be the grandfather of most bear species.

"They probably all inherited from their ancestors a habit of being able to winter in harsh environment in such a way they can minimize the burning of their fat and energy in the spring to survive the harsh winter."

The remains were found in the so-called Beaver Pond fossil site in the High Arctic, an area that he said has evidence of Eurasian and North American plant and animal life deposited before the Bering Land Bridge disappeared many thousands of years ago.