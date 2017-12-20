Wholesale sales climb 1.5 per cent in October

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales increased 1.5 per cent to $63 billion in October, led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

The increase more than offset a 1.1 per cent drop in September.

The agency says gains were made in six of seven subsectors, while wholesale sales in volume terms gained 1.2 per cent.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector reported the largest increase in dollar terms for the month as sales climbed 5.2 per cent to $12.7 billion.