Sexual harassment CP News Story of the Year

The union for Canada's TV and film performers said it would expedite its discipline processes for sexual harassment and assault complaints, while the federal government announced it was embarking on a regulatory overhaul to crack down on harassment in federal workplaces.

The year also saw police forces across the country, including the RCMP, review how they handle sexual assault complaints after it was revealed that many were dismissed as unfounded. As a result, several forces reopened cases that had previously been written off.

"Whether it's through the #metoo movement here as well as in the U.S., the tidal wave that we've seen has been second to none in terms of women being able to come forward, women using their voices," said Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation.

The swell of stories shared by famous and non-famous women alike has helped show the pervasiveness of a problem that has always been difficult to quantify due to low reporting rates, Senior said.

That, in turn, has brought a "sea change" in the conversation around sexual harassment and assault, with complainants more likely to be believed now than they would have been even a few months ago, she said.

The task for 2018 will be to capitalize on that momentum to bring about systemic change, she said.

"We can't assume that because the conversation is happening, that that means that change is going to happen," she said. "So it's about acting now, from conversation to actually making decisions and enacting those decisions."

Sandra Cohen-Rose, president of the National Council of Women of Canada, said stamping out sexual harassment and assault will mean tackling economic imbalances and other mechanisms that leave women vulnerable to abuses of power.

"Everybody's looking for a magic bullet that works and there just isn't (one)," she said.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press