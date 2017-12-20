Deloitte liable for some Livent losses: court

OTTAWA — The firm that audited the accounts of Garth Drabinsky's Livent should be held financially responsible for some — but not all — of the failed theatre company's losses two decades ago, the Supreme Court of Canada says.

In a 4-3 ruling Wednesday, the high court found Deloitte was liable for negligently auditing Livent's 1997 financial statements, though not for other conduct.

The court concluded that an audit firm can only be held responsible where a company's financial losses relate to the actual purpose of the auditors' work.

Lower court decisions left Deloitte on the hook for almost $85 million, but the Supreme Court ruling reduces the damages award to $40 million.