Stolen nativity scene figures returned to church

BANCROFT, Ont. — An Ontario church that saw the figures of Jesus and Mary swiped from its nativity scene will now celebrate Christmas with everyone accounted for.

Provincial police say the figures were returned to the church in Bancroft, Ont., about 10 days after they initially disappeared.

They say Jesus and Mary originally went missing from the front lawn of the church, where the nativity scene was set up in honour of the season.

Police did not provide details on the return of the stolen figures.