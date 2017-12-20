Toronto stocks lower, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index slipped into the red in late-morning trading as the telecommunications service index lost ground and U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.67 points to 16,117.68, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.62 points to 24,761.37 after the Senate passed a bill that would cut corporate taxes, with the House expected to approve the measure later in the day. However, the S&P 500 index was down 0.63 of a point to 2,680.84 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 16.37 points to 6,947.48.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.79 cents US, up from an average price of 77.60 cents US on Tuesday.