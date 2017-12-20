PM broke conflict of interest rules: watchdog

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wants the ethics commissioner to be empowered to apply sanctions or reprimands in cases like this one.

"Right now, the ethics commissioner does not have the power to do anything. There's actually no consequences to this finding. That to me is extremely unacceptable," Singh said in Toronto

Trudeau may have avoided Dawson's finding had she agreed that Trudeau and the Aga Khan were friends, since ethics rules make an exception for gifts given by a friend. But Dawson said that exception didn't apply because Trudeau and the Aga Khan's friendship blossomed only after the prime minister became Liberal leader in 2013.

Before that, the two hadn't spoken for 30 years.

A year after becoming Liberal leader, the Aga Khan sent a standing invitation for Trudeau and his family to visit Bells Cay, suggesting it would provide Trudeau with some private family vacation time. It was Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who contacted the Aga Khan's daughter about vacationing on the island in March 2016 and then over Christmas last year.

In both cases, the Trudeaus were told the Aga Khan and his family may not be present, which led Dawson to remark: "These circumstances do not suggest that Mr. Trudeau and the Aga Khan were seeking to fulfil opportunities to spend private time together as friends."

While he said he fully accepts Dawson's report, Trudeau continued to insist that the Aga Khan, an honorary pall bearer at his father's funeral, is "someone who has been a long-time friend of my family's, a friend of mine, a friend to Canada as well."

But Dawson said she found it unlikely Trudeau would have been offered use of the island had he not been a "significant player on the Canadian political scene" and had Aga Khan not had official dealings with the government.

Still, she found no evidence that Trudeau took part in any decisions on federal funding to the Aga Khan's organizations, nor gave them any preferential treatment.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said it wasn't enough for the prime minister to comply with the law — he must go above and beyond the law, neither of which Trudeau did.

"It is a serious lapse in judgement for the prime minister not to realize that there was a conflict in the first place," Scheer said.

"I accept him at his word today, but it does seem like this prime minister made the decision (that) it was easier to ask forgiveness than to ask for permission."

The Trudeau family was accompanied on last December's vacation by Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan and his husband, and Liberal party president Anna Gainey and her husband, Tom Pitfield. They all flew on the Aga Khan's private helicopter, which is the main link between the Bells Cay and Nassau.

—with files from Kristy Kirkup in Ottawa and Daniela Germano in Toronto

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press