Gov't ramps up marijuana licensing process

But Vahan Ajamian, a research analyst with Beacon Securities Ltd., cautioned against interpreting the high number of applications as a sign that Canada will avoid a supply crunch.

He predicted that the influx of new producers would have only a limited impact when cannabis becomes legal next summer.

Even if a cultivation license is issued in January, producers will likely need more time to line up financing, build up capacity, grow crops and make other arrangements to supply the market, said Ajamian.

"It might lessen the shortages in the first couple of months. But I still predict we will see shortages, sellouts — especially in provinces and areas that haven't locked down their supply."

Many of the provinces have indeed sounded alarm bells on the issue, urging Ottawa to ensure the supply of legal cannabis is equal to the anticipated demand for the product.

Nova Scotia first voiced concerns about supply earlier this month after unveiling its framework for the sale of legal marijuana.

The government said it would prefer to see provincial supplies come from local production facilities, although so far only two such operations have secured Health Canada approval. Their licences, moreover, cover only permission to grow pot, not sell it.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball said although his province has inked its first production agreement, that alone won't make product available until 2019.

Analyst and government figures do little to dispel fears of a supply shortage.

A report by Canaccord Genuity estimates that demand for both medical and recreational marijuana will total nearly 570,000 kilograms by 2021. By contrast, numbers from a Health Canada showed that total inventories of dried and oil-based cannabis in producers' inventories totalled less than 40,000 kilograms as of June, the last month for which data was available.

One lawyer suggested Health Canada's previous approval process contributed to the current low supply levels.

Eileen McMahon, chair of intellectual property and food and drug regulatory practices at Torys law firm, said companies have faced an extremely high regulatory burden in order to get a license approved.

She estimated roughly 70 to 75 per cent of those who apply for a Health Canada marijuana license don't make the cut — a much higher rate than seen in other industries, such as medical devices and prescription drugs.

And while the recent increase in approvals means there will be more players ready to serve the market, the stringent regulatory and ongoing compliance requirements that producers will have to meet once licensed will likely whittle down the field again, McMahon said.

"This is not for the faint of heart," she said.

"The question is who can hang in there. Who is going to survive?"

By Michelle McQuigge and Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press