'Kitchener 2.0' continues to see growth, transformation

“Our investment is starting to make its way around the city in different areas,” Vrbanovic added, pointing to pressures for more greenfield development in southwest Kitchener.

Other projects that spring to mind when looking back on 2017 include the switchover to LED street lights along with smart technology that’s going to be harnessed with the development of a new municipal innovation lab inside Communitech.

The year 2017 also saw change up top for the municipal corporation with the retirement of chief administrative officer Jeff Willmer and the appointment of his replacement, Dan Chapman, from within.

Among other things, council passed an age-friendly action plan for seniors as well as neighbourhood strategy with 18 action items aimed at making Kitchener communities more resident friendly. The strategy was a significant part of Vrbanovic’s mayoral campaign in 2014 and is a priority for council as well, he said.

As a result the city has granted community groups nearly $60,000 in matching grants for 12 resident-led projects and received 43 applications this year as part of its annual placemaking challenge.

“In 2016 we had 10 noise exemptions and in 2017 we had 44,” Vrbanovic said, highlighting the fact that people are coming together more.

While he wouldn’t yet commit to running again for mayor in 2018, he likes to think he’s achieved balance during his first few years at the helm.

“I think I’ve done that quite well,” he said. “I get out in the community a lot. I think I’ve struck the right balance between big picture things and grassroots community involvement.”

Vrbanovic would have liked to see the region’s bid for the Canada Games be successful, but there was a silver lining to being a runner-up.

“What I think it did do was bring people together and different sectors of the community together for what was a top-notch bid,” he said.

Moving forward, Vrbanovic said better transportation linkages for the Toronto-Waterloo Region Innovation corridor are paramount for continued success. It’s something he plans to keep tabs on in the lead up to the provincial election this spring.

Right now all parties seem to be aligned on two-way, all-day GO trains, with less commitment for high-speed rail. However Vrbanovic expects to see a lot more advocacy in coming months.

While he’d like to see it happen as quickly as possible, he realizes there are numerous technicalities.

“If someone has a way to make it quicker, I’m willing to listen, but I don’t want to see slippage,” he said, “It’s an economic driver. It’s also a quality of life driver for people who have to go back and forth on the 401.”

Vrbanovic said upper level commitments to infrastructure funding as well as a national housing strategy are encouraging.

“I think when you look forward the next few year in particular look quite positive both from an economic development and investment point of view,” he said.

“I think we’ve been able to get a lot done. I’m looking forward to continue to working on it over the coming year and then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Over the holidays, Vrbanovic plans on spending time with family and friends and will ring in 2018 at city hall along with other members of city council.



