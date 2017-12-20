Auto sector criticizes CEOs' rush to join TPP

"It's about allowing corporations to do anything they want," said Dias.

"It's about a philosophy of free enterprise, as opposed to putting Canadians to work."

Volpe and Dias said separately that the previous Conservative government of Stephen Harper is to blame for agreeing to the original TPP deal during the 2015 federal election campaign. They said it was bad for their sector and was reached without consulting their industry until late in the process.

"The TPP was about politics. It wasn't about economics. Harper was losing in the polls, he needed it as part of his election platform," said Dias.

Japan and the U.S. agreed in secret in April 2015 on what the content provisions of automobiles ought to be and then "foisted" the agreement on Canada and Mexico, said Volpe.

The Rules of Origin content levels were set at "historic lows" at 35 per cent for parts and 45 per cent for cars, which would have allowed cars built in non-TPP countries such as China and Thailand to flood the North American market, he said.

The current Liberal government listened to the concerns of the auto industry and blocked a plan by the 10 remaining TPP countries to sign a newly-configured version of the Pacific Rim trade pact last month at the APEC summit, said Volpe.

Trudeau incurred the wrath of Australia and Japan, who had been pushing the new, non-U.S. version of the deal.

Lawrence Herman, a Toronto trade expert with Herman and Associates, said finding a way to eventually join the new TPP is vital to Canada's trade interests — but not at the expense of the auto sector.

"We just need to be sure that any trans-Pacific deal recognizes that Canada, unlike the Asian parties, is part of an integrated North American auto market," said Herman.

Scott Sinclair, senior research fellow with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said the new TPP agreement is the same as the old flawed one, and the Liberals are right to be wary.

"With the U.S. out, no Canadian-assembled vehicle can realistically meet the pact's rules of origin, which amounts to a one-way opening of the Canadian auto market," he said.

"It will be impossible for the Trudeau government to honestly square this zombie pact with a genuinely progressive trade agenda."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press