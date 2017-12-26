'Animated' New Year's Eve planned at city hall

City hall will be transformed into a world of animation this New Year’s Eve .
A free retro cartoon party runs from 6 p.m. until midnight and includes fun for all ages.
“Waking up early on the weekends to watch cartoons is a fond childhood memory for many, so we’re hosting a retro, cartoon-themed party to bring you back to those carefree days,” said Jeff Young, Kitchener events manager. “It’s an event with lots of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.”
The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Flintstone’s vehicles will be on display inside city hall where there will also be retro arcade games available for play by Canadian ToyCon, along with hundreds of retro cereal boxes and collectibles.
Hobbyists are welcome to come dressed up as your favourite cartoon character.
Beginning at 6 p.m. children can make and take a themed craft (while quantities last) and enjoy free ice skating on Carl Zehr Square, while adults can enjoy a live music performance by the Sound Parade starting at 10 p.m. and finish off the evening with a live countdown to 2018 with members of council.
Admission is free, but people are asked to bring a donation for the Waterloo Region Food Bank.
Visit kitchenerevents.ca for more information.
City hall will be transformed into a world of animation this New Year’s Eve .
A free retro cartoon party runs from 6 p.m. until midnight and includes fun for all ages.
“Waking up early on the weekends to watch cartoons is a fond childhood memory for many, so we’re hosting a retro, cartoon-themed party to bring you back to those carefree days,” said Jeff Young, Kitchener events manager. “It’s an event with lots of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.”
The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Flintstone’s vehicles will be on display inside city hall where there will also be retro arcade games available for play by Canadian ToyCon, along with hundreds of retro cereal boxes and collectibles.
Hobbyists are welcome to come dressed up as your favourite cartoon character.
Beginning at 6 p.m. children can make and take a themed craft (while quantities last) and enjoy free ice skating on Carl Zehr Square, while adults can enjoy a live music performance by the Sound Parade starting at 10 p.m. and finish off the evening with a live countdown to 2018 with members of council.
Admission is free, but people are asked to bring a donation for the Waterloo Region Food Bank.
Visit kitchenerevents.ca for more information.
City hall will be transformed into a world of animation this New Year’s Eve .
A free retro cartoon party runs from 6 p.m. until midnight and includes fun for all ages.
“Waking up early on the weekends to watch cartoons is a fond childhood memory for many, so we’re hosting a retro, cartoon-themed party to bring you back to those carefree days,” said Jeff Young, Kitchener events manager. “It’s an event with lots of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.”
The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Flintstone’s vehicles will be on display inside city hall where there will also be retro arcade games available for play by Canadian ToyCon, along with hundreds of retro cereal boxes and collectibles.
Hobbyists are welcome to come dressed up as your favourite cartoon character.
Beginning at 6 p.m. children can make and take a themed craft (while quantities last) and enjoy free ice skating on Carl Zehr Square, while adults can enjoy a live music performance by the Sound Parade starting at 10 p.m. and finish off the evening with a live countdown to 2018 with members of council.
Admission is free, but people are asked to bring a donation for the Waterloo Region Food Bank.
Visit kitchenerevents.ca for more information.