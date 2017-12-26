'Animated' New Year's Eve planned at city hall

City hall will be transformed into a world of animation this New Year’s Eve .

A free retro cartoon party runs from 6 p.m. until midnight and includes fun for all ages.

“Waking up early on the weekends to watch cartoons is a fond childhood memory for many, so we’re hosting a retro, cartoon-themed party to bring you back to those carefree days,” said Jeff Young, Kitchener events manager. “It’s an event with lots of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.”

The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Flintstone’s vehicles will be on display inside city hall where there will also be retro arcade games available for play by Canadian ToyCon, along with hundreds of retro cereal boxes and collectibles.