Police probing homicide north of Toronto

News 04:05 PM

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York regional police say they're seeking witnesses after a suspicious death in Richmond Hill, Ont.

They say officers found the body of a 28-year-old woman when they went to a home Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a woman being killed.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

By The Canadian Press

