Fewer border crossers getting asylum

Many are believed to be coming north due to changes in U.S. immigration policy, though the federal government has said some haven't spent much time in the U.S. and were just using that country as an entry point into Canada.

Neither the IRB's funding nor staffing levels have kept pace with the overall increase in claims; officials told a House of Commons committee earlier this month about one third of the board's positions are vacant.

And that was before chairperson Mario Dion was tapped to fill the job of ethics commissioner, leaving his post empty too.

The IRB's operations are being reviewed by the federal government with final recommendations on what could change due later in 2018.

Something needs to change, said Michelle Rempel, the Opposition immigration critic.

"The way the government is approaching this is it's more about playing for luck rather than doing something that is going to be a long-term policy solution that's in the best interest of people trying to claim asylum in Canada and Canadians in general," she said.

Dion had instituted a number of measures to speed up and simplify the claims process, including a dedicated team to hear so-called legacy cases — claims filed before an overhaul to Canada's asylum system in 2012.

They've whittled down that backlog from over 6,000 when the Liberals took office in 2015 to 4,444 at the end of November.

But backlogs continue to grow in the board's appeal divisions, with thousands of cases still awaiting final decisions. Of those, about 290 are from border crossers.

If a claim ultimately fails, the individual is to be deported, but how many have been removed to date is unclear.

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press