Canada not ready to add train crash deterrents

The U.S. system is expected to cost more than US$14 billion to install, and hundreds of millions more annually to operate.

Canadian Pacific Railway president Keith Creel wrote in 2015 to U.S. Sen. John Thune appealing for more time to install the system.

"Development of the new technology, particularly mission-critical software, has proven extremely challenging and taken longer than estimated," he wrote.

Implementing similar technologies in Canada would run into many of the same issues along with challenges of track in remote locations and extreme weather conditions, said the 2016 working group report.

Creel said the Calgary-based railway (TSX:CP) had by September 2015 spent more than C$230 million to build a laboratory, establish a test track and taken other efforts to install a system. More recent industry estimates peg the cost at $375 million.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) said it spent $400 million this year to install "the still-evolving technology" and will spend US$1.2 billion to fully implement it across its U.S. network by 2020.

"Canada's railways are among the safest in the world and CN remains committed to working together with government and industry partners to identify and investigate opportunities to further enhance rail safety across Canada," spokesman Patrick Waldron wrote in an email.

He added that could include the development of new technologies and use locomotive voice and video recorders to investigate accidents. Provisions requiring their installation are part of legislation under review by the Canadian Senate.

Via Rail said it's developing a system called GPS Train to prevent missed and misread signals and to prevent overspeed incidents caused by operator error, especially in bad weather conditions, and that it continues to work to improve its safety performance

"Via is supportive of any technology that improves safety," said spokeswoman Mariam Diaby in an email.

Go Transit operator Metrolinx commissioned a feasibility study in 2015 to review technology options.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press