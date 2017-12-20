Man charged in Hamilton slaying

HAMILTON — A 60-year-old man died on Wednesday after being stabbed in a Hamilton home.
Police say when they arrived they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, he later died in hospital.
Police say a man has been arrested on a second degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Police say they're seeking no other suspects.
By The Canadian Press
