Man charged in Hamilton slaying

News 08:12 PM

HAMILTON — A 60-year-old man died on Wednesday after being stabbed in a Hamilton home.

Police say when they arrived they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, he later died in hospital.

Police say a man has been arrested on a second degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say they're seeking no other suspects.

By The Canadian Press

