Long GO Train delay after car hit by 2 trains

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Hundreds of people were stuck on a commuter train Wednesday evening in Oakville, Ont., after a car was struck by a pair of GO trains.

Metrolinx says an equipment train hit the car at about 7 p.m. and it was then struck a second time by a passenger train on the Lakeshore West line.

There were no injuries in the incident, which left about 1,000 passengers stranded on the train for about two hours as investigators arrived to access the damage and have the mangled car removed by a crane with a large grappling hook.

Halton Region Police Insp. Dave McCartney said the driver got out just in time and the circumstances as to how the vehicle got there and "what was going through the driver’s mind at the time has not yet been determined.”