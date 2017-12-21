Father, son recovering from grass-fire burns

"We have family coming and going," she said. "We call it the Wedrick Inn. It's been great to have that wonderful support and I can't stress how truly blessed we are."

The father, who was burned on his hands and face, is out of hospital and staying at the house, but he goes back to Foothills every day for physiotherapy.

His son has more extensive injuries to his hands, face, arms and legs and has undergone several surgeries. He remains in the Foothills burn unit, but was able to leave the hospital for a few hours earlier this week.

His mother said she hopes he can have a day pass to spend Christmas at the Wedrick Inn.

"If not, we are going to make the best of it and bring Christmas to him."

Wedrick said her son has a long road ahead of him, but he's heading in the right direction.

"I can't imagine the pain he's in, but he's strong and young, and he's got good drive. He's just determined every day to do things."

The younger man's wife, Kym, and their five-month-old daughter Lou have also been living at the house. His sisters have visited and his in-laws have come to help out with the baby.

Wedrick said visits with Lou at the hospital have done her son good.

"He's held her, fed her. She's slept in his arms."

Doctors have told his mother that it could take him a year to recover, but he's progressing well so far.

"I'm not going to jinx that or rush that, because I seriously want him to take that time to just heal."

An outpouring of support from the community means the father and son can take as long as they need to focus on their recovery without worrying about finances, said Wedrick.

A family friend set up an online fundraising campaign that raised $50,000 in the first 24 hours and more than double that by the time it closed. People from the community have held other fundraisers, including a hog roast supper.

"It's been amazing. We are thankful every day and we will pay it forward," said Wedrick.

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press