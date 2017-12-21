US tax cuts: Canadian fiscal experts weigh in

Overall, Canada ranks as the 22nd-best country to run a business, sandwiched between Lithuania and Malaysia — 13 spots behind its neighbour, the U.S. It's 57th in dealing with construction permits, and 108th in getting electricity.

Page, Canada's first parliamentary budget officer, also doubts copycat tax cuts are coming.

"I think it is unlikely Canada will try to match U.S. tax cuts," Page said in an email.

"Tax reform pressures will likely build in Canada over the next few years leading up to the 2019 elections but it is more likely to have a broader agenda than tax reductions , including fairness, sustainability, growth, (the) environment."

He said corporate income taxes are one important cost of doing business — but that companies look at a variety of things: dividend, capital and payroll taxes; regulations; and production costs like wages.

He said Canada might even draw some early benefit from the U.S. tax bill. That's because economic growth in the U.S. tends to spill into Canada. Scotiabank's models estimate that for every percentage point of growth in the U.S., there's a half-point growth in Canada.

Page said he expects a short-term positive impact for Canada. But he said that dissipates as the bill's less-desirable aspects kick in — like the $1.5 trillion added to the debt, Republicans' talk of offsetting that through social-spending cuts, growing inequality, and the diminished fiscal manoeuvring room whenever another recession hits.

He offers a term to describe the temporary boost for Canada: "A sugar high."

Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist who has advised the Trudeau Liberals on tax reform, said he's not nearly as concerned about this bill as he would be if it gave U.S. businesses a permanent tax advantage of, say, five percentage points, rather than simply putting the countries at similar rates.

"Then we'd be in a world where we'd be really, perhaps, in trouble — where you'd see firms wanting ... to shift profits out of Canada. The fact that we're tied, at about the same rate, means there's no incentive to move profit," he said.

"That's why I don't have apocalyptic concerns that some others might have expressed."

He said businesses will continue making choices based on numerous factors, like the cost of providing health insurance to employees, a significant issue in the U.S.; good transit links; pleasant communities; workforce training; and the ability to attract talented immigrants — an area where Canada has gained some advantage, he said, given the current U.S. political climate.

"So that's the question," Milligan said.

"Are we best off getting into a tax-rate competition with the U.S., or competing on other grounds?"

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press