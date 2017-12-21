Top weatherman says 2017 the year of 'too much'

Every part of the country, in every season, saw weather patterns that just wouldn't quit, for good or ill. For an explanation, Phillips looks to the jet stream, a high-altitude, high-speed current of air that helps produce what we've come to call normal.

It usually flows west to east in a more or less straight line from Victoria to St. John's, Nfld., cold air to the north and warm to the south. Last summer, it looped north of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., then south of the Great Lakes, before heading back up to the Maritimes.

The so-called "loopy" jet stream tends to produce weather patterns that get stuck.

Emerging science suggests the unstable jet stream also may be linked to shrinking Arctic sea ice, says Phillips.

"I think it was a factor."

Phillips, like most scientists, stops short of blaming 2017 on climate change. But if it were climate change, 2017 is what it would be like.

"People think with climate change, it's all about warm, warm warm. But what you get is a shift in weather patterns, where you can actually end up with opposite of what you might think."

After a 22-year career in weather, Phillips says things have truly changed.

"I remember when I started my career, you'd get one season that was interesting. Now, every one has something to write about.

"The weather is changed. It has a different character, a different personality to it in its duration and intensity."

— Follow Bob Weber on Twitter at @row1960

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press