Ottawa-area man faces child porn charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Ont. — Police say a man from eastern Ontario faces child pornography charges after investigators obtained a search warrant and found hundreds of images on a few electronic devices.

Ottawa police say their Internet Child Exploitation Unit received a tip last week regarding a man in the area accessing child pornography.

They say 37-year-old Sylvain Laframboise of Alexandria, Ont., was charged after preliminary analysis of a computer, a hard drive and an external hard drive.

He faces one count of access to child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.