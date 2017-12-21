November inflation rates, by province

OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.1 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.0 per cent (0.9)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.2 (1.2)
— Nova Scotia: 1.8 (0.9)
— New Brunswick: 2.7 (1.5)
— Quebec: 1.7 (1.0)
— Ontario: 1.9 (1.3)
— Manitoba: 3.2 (1.5)
— Saskatchewan: 3.7 (2.0)
— Alberta: 2.5 (1.3)
— British Columbia: 2.6 (2.0)
— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.3 (1.0)
— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 1.4 (0.5)
By The Canadian Press
