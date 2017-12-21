Hotel tax may come in 2018

A hotel tax may be part of the vision for Waterloo regional tourism in 2018.

At the second all council meeting this year on Wednesday, Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, suggested that a four per cent hotel tax could generate an additional $3.1 million in revenue for local municipalities.

At least 50 per cent of that funding would have to go toward the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation.

Each lower-tier municipality would have to agree — and that likely wouldn’t happen until after the municipal election this fall — but all have agreed in principle, said Schneider.