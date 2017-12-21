Hotel tax may come in 2018

A hotel tax may be part of the vision for Waterloo regional tourism in 2018.
At the second all council meeting this year on Wednesday, Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, suggested that a four per cent hotel tax could generate an additional $3.1 million in revenue for local municipalities.
At least 50 per cent of that funding would have to go toward the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation.
Each lower-tier municipality would have to agree — and that likely wouldn’t happen until after the municipal election this fall — but all have agreed in principle, said Schneider.
In 2018, the councils of the eight municipalities in Waterloo Region are expected to receive reports from staff members about the proposed change.
Municipalities across Ontario have been given the option to implement an accommodation tax on short-term stay facilities, such as hotels. In Waterloo Region, there are 2,977 hotel rooms.
Airbnb, the popular unlicensed short-term rental website, has not been pegged as part of the hotel tax, but that doesn’t mean it will not be included in the future.
“I think four per cent is very reasonable,” said Schneider.
The four per cent tax would have a significant impact for the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, which operates on a budget of about $600,000.
The extra funds, Schneider says, would not only affect tourism, but economic development as well.
“They really go hand-in-hand,” said Schneider. “A lot of people think tourism is just the fluff type of events, but people don’t understand that tourism is very important to economic development.”
In Waterloo Region, they have already established a voluntary three per cent “Destination Marketing Fee” in which some hotels have participated. The new changes, if approved, would make it mandatory for hotels to charge the four per cent tax.
Schneider also spoke of the successes of 2017, including an estimated $4.1 million in spinoff from one performing arts show alone. Using a new economic spinoff calculator, Death of a Salesman, starring former Cheers star George Wendt and put on by Drayton Entertainment, created just over $4 million in spinoff from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, said Schneider.
Another major development, in Schneider's eyes, is the completion of Lot42, a massive industrial event space, which was formerly Double R Steel in Kitchener. The new space will be a unique venue to the region, which will, in turn, boost economic activity.
For example, Communitech is hosting its True North Waterloo conference at Lot42 in May — an event that brings tech sectors from across Canada and the world together.
