Court upholds dangerous offender provisions

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of Criminal Code provisions for declaring someone a dangerous offender who can be held indefinitely.

The 8-1 high court ruling came Thursday in the case of Donald Joseph Boutilier, who was branded a dangerous offender and sentenced to an indeterminate prison term.

Boutilier had pleaded guilty to six offences arising out of an armed robbery of a drug store and subsequent car chase in Vancouver seven years ago. A drug addict who was abused as a child, he had a long criminal record for offences including assault and kidnapping.

The Criminal Code's dangerous offender provisions have been on the books for decades, but were amended by the Liberals in 1997 and, more recently, as part of a 2008 omnibus anti-crime bill introduced by the Harper Conservatives.

The dangerous offender scheme is a two-stage process: the designation, then the penalty.

At the designation stage, if a sentencing judge is satisfied that certain criteria have been met — such as a pattern of unrestrained, violent behaviour posing a threat — the person is declared a dangerous offender. At the penalty stage, the judge must impose an indeterminate sentence unless there is a reasonable expectation a lesser measure will protect the public.

Boutilier argued the Criminal Code sections dealing with both stages were inconsistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A sentencing judge found the designation section to be overly broad, and therefore unconstitutional, because it did not allow an offender's treatment prospects to be considered at the outset of the process. He suspended this declaration of invalidity for one year.

Still, the judge designated Boutilier a dangerous offender and rejected his charter argument that the penalty stage of the law heavily curtails judicial discretion at sentencing in favour of keeping the offender behind bars indefinitely.

An appeal court disagreed with the judge's finding of unconstitutionality as to the designation stage, and Boutilier then took his arguments to the Supreme Court.