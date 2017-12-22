Wind turbines giving energy workers new careers

Wind power is eliciting optimism at a time when Canada is trying to reduce its carbon footprint.

With their giant 80-metre-high turbines stretching as far as the eye can see and 45-metre-long blades turning gracefully in the breeze, wind farms in areas including southern Alberta are becoming more common.

The Canadian Wind Energy Association estimates that if Alberta were to use wind energy to fulfil a commitment to add 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030, it would generate $8.3 billion in investment along with employment.

"I only wish I was laid off earlier, so I could have started earlier and I could already be working," said Kokas. "There shouldn't be an issue of getting a job at the end of this class."

DeLisle said the course includes a lot of electrical training, as well as how to repair fibreglass windmill blades and learning the inner workings of the turbine itself.

It also involves plenty of safety work using a life-sized dummy that DeLisle calls Rescue Randy.

"Yeah, that's one of our former students that didn't make it through the program," he said with a laugh.

"We use him for all the different rescue scenarios. If somebody was to get hurt inside the hub, they need to bring them out and bring them to the ground. It's a mock-up for rescues."

Oscar Diaz-Kennedy has spent the last few years landscaping and working on construction projects. At 24, he said he can see which way the wind is blowing.

"I've just seen how the world is going and how Alberta is changing from oilfields going to renewable energy," Diaz-Kennedy said.

"I decided I wanted to be ahead of the loop a little bit."

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press