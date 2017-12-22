Messy commute for southern Ontario

TORONTO — The first full day of winter is bringing in snow and some freezing drizzle to much of southern Ontario.

Commuters across the region are experiencing a sloppy and slippery morning drive for the last day of school and work before the holiday break.

Environment Canada is issuing special weather statements from as far east as Cornwall, Ont., all the way west to Windsor, Ont.

The weather agency says areas in eastern Ontario can expect between five to 10 centimetres of snow before it tapers off Friday evening.