Ottawa man charged with sexual assault

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say a man is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault on a woman he met on a dating site.

Investigators say a woman in her 30s alleges she met the man on an online dating site in October and they agreed to meet in a public place in November.

They say the pair went to an isolated area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A 37-year-old Ottawa man is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.