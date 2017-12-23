Boy charged in death of man, 50, in Ottawa

News 02:50 PM

OTTAWA — Police say an underage boy has been charged with first-degree murder after an early-morning shooting in Ottawa on Saturday.

Investigators say they arrived on scene at about 3 a.m. to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

They say 50-year-old Keith Fitzsimmons was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers say they took two people into custody, and later charged the boy — whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act — with murder.

They say the other person, a 21-year-old man, is facing weapons charges.

Police say both of the accused have appeared in court and remain in custody.

By The Canadian Press

