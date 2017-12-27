Man, 77, dies of hypothermia after car crash

Hamilton police say a 77-year-old man has died from hypothermia after a single-vehicle crash.

They say they were called to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday and initially believed the man died of a head injury from the crash.

Police say the man managed to get out of the vehicle on his own, but was found dead a short distance from his car.

They say the coroner's examination determined the cause of death to be hypothermia.