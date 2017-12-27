Police looking for teen in connection with murder on Christmas Day

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a teen they describe as dangerous in connection with a murder in Elmira on Christmas day.

On Dec. 25 members of the Waterloo Regional Police attended a residence in Elmira as a result of a 911 call, and located 57 year old, Elizabeth Alder, deceased.

The circumstances of this death are suspicious and members of the Major Crime Branch in conjunction with the Forensic Identification Branch are continuing to investigate.