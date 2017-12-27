Girls found dead in B.C. remembered for smiles

OAK BAY, B.C. — Two young sisters found dead in a Victoria-area home on Christmas Day are being remembered as beautiful and energetic children.

A family member and a friend have identified the girls as four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry.

Police have said officers were called to a home in Oak Bay on Monday evening where the children's bodies were discovered.

Trisha Lees, a friend and spokeswoman for the family, says the girls were full of energy and smiles.